Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U.P. BJP chief slams Akhilesh for not visiting Ram temple

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 04, 2025 05:12 AM IST

Akhilesh Yadav has visited Ayodhya multiple times but never found time for Ram Lalla’s darshan, though he never misses political opportunism, said Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Monday criticised SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for not visiting the Ram temple despite being in Ayodhya for bypoll campaigning.

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary was in Ayodhya’s Milkipur on Feb 3. (HT file)
Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary was in Ayodhya’s Milkipur on Feb 3. (HT file)

Speaking in Milkipur, Chaudhary said, “Akhilesh Yadav has visited Ayodhya multiple times but never found time for Ram Lalla’s darshan, though he never misses political opportunism.”

He accused the SP of being anti-Sanatan and sheltering criminals during its rule, contrasting it with the BJP’s focus on law and development.

Highlighting Ayodhya’s transformation, he said, “After 500 years, Ram Lalla’s temple has been consecrated, making U.P. the top religious tourism destination.”

Chaudhary asserted that the BJP represents all 140 crore Indians, unlike the SP’s caste-based politics, and that U.P.’s progress under the BJP is evident.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On