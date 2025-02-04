U.P. BJP chief slams Akhilesh for not visiting Ram temple

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Monday criticised SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for not visiting the Ram temple despite being in Ayodhya for bypoll campaigning. Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary was in Ayodhya’s Milkipur on Feb 3. (HT file)

Speaking in Milkipur, Chaudhary said, “Akhilesh Yadav has visited Ayodhya multiple times but never found time for Ram Lalla’s darshan, though he never misses political opportunism.”

He accused the SP of being anti-Sanatan and sheltering criminals during its rule, contrasting it with the BJP’s focus on law and development.

Highlighting Ayodhya’s transformation, he said, “After 500 years, Ram Lalla’s temple has been consecrated, making U.P. the top religious tourism destination.”

Chaudhary asserted that the BJP represents all 140 crore Indians, unlike the SP’s caste-based politics, and that U.P.’s progress under the BJP is evident.