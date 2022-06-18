UP Board 2022 results: Govt schools fare well in Class 12, private ones in Class 10
Government schools performed better in UP Board Class 12 results with pass percentage of 88.39%, three per cent more than the average pass percentage of 85.33%. While private-aided schools saw a pass percentage of 84.99%, private non-aided schools had a pass percentage of 84.71%.
In Class 10, private non-aided schools with a pass percentage of 89.64% performed better than government schools with pass percentage of 85.85% while private-aided schools had a pass percentage of 85.44%. The average pass percentage of Class 10 is 88.18%.
It must also be considered that most of the Class 12 and Class 10 students studied in the private-non aided schools. As per the information provided by the UP Board, there are only 828 government intermediate schools in the state which are far less as compared to the number of private-aide (4,084) and private non-aided schools (13,098).
Further, there are only 2,332 government high schools in the state which are half of the number of private-aided (4,528) and private non-aided schools (20,875).
In Class 10, of the total 25,06,728 students who appeared in the exam, as many as 16,81,281 (67.07%) were from private non-aided schools. Likewise, in Class 12 of the total 21,07,117 students who appeared in the exam, as many as 13,09,075 (62.12%) were from private non-aided schools.
