UP Board exam-2023: HS, inter results likely by April 27 if EC permits

High school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examination-2023 results of over 58 lakh students of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad aka UP Board are likely to be announced by April 27 provided the Election Commission (EC) permits so, say Board officials aware of the issue.

Prayagraj-based UP Board headquarters. (HT file photo)

The permission of the EC is needed because the model code of conduct is in effect for the upcoming civic polls in the state, they add. Additional chief secretary, secondary education, UP, Deepak Kumar has written a letter to the state election commissioner seeking permission to declare UP Board results, says a senior state secondary education department official.

Dibyakant Shukla, secretary, Prayagraj-headquartered UP Board, has sought affidavits from media houses interested in publishing the results. This annual process usually starts 10 odd days before the declaration of results, UP Board officials confirm.

This year, 58,85,745 students, including 31,16,487 of Class 10 and 27,69,258 of Class 12, had registered for the exams. However, out of them, 4,31,571 students, including 2,08,953 of Class 10 and 2,22,618 of Class 12, skipped the exams.

The high school and intermediate exams-2023 of UP Board had started on February 16 and concluded on March 4. The evaluation work of answer sheets started at 258 evaluation centres spread across the state from March 18 and concluded on April 1.

A total of 1,43,933 examiners evaluated a total of 3.19 crore answer sheets. This included around 1.86 crore answer sheets of high school for which 89,698 examiners were appointed and another 1.33 crore answer sheets of intermediate exam for which 54,235 examiners were appointed.