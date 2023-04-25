UP Board declares results in just 67 days, breaks 100 years’ record

In a major accomplishment for Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, the UP Board on Tuesday broke the record of past 100 years by announcing the results of 10th and 12th grades in just 67 days, a state government spokesperson said.

Successful UP Board students of a school in Lucknow showing victory sign after the results were announced. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

In 2019, the result was announced on April 27 in the shortest possible time of 89 days as the examination started on February 7. This time the examinations were conducted after February 16 and the results were declared in a total of 67 days, the spokesperson added.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) aka UP Board exams began on February 16, one day after Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams but UP Board results were released prior to that of CBSE even though UP Board has many times more students than those of CBSE.

Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said that the Board of Secondary Education has set a record by declaring the results in the shortest period of time in the history of 100 years. He said after the formation of the board in 1921, the first board examination was conducted in 1923. Since then, the board has declared the result in the shortest possible time.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated students on their success. He also announced to honour those students who have scored in the top 10 at the state and district levels. Governor Anandiben Patel also congratulated the successful students.

It is noteworthy that 253 intermediate students and 179 high school students made it to the top 10, according to the results. A total of 432 students have been included in the top 10 in both the examinations.

Director, Secondary Education Council, Mahendra Dev and UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla on Tuesday provided information about this achievement while declaring the results of UP Board’s high school and intermediate examination.

Grievance cell will solve students’ problem

Shukla also said that according to the intention of the chief minister, this year the board had succeeded in conducting a cheating-free examination. This was the first time in 30 years that no paper was leaked, no exam was cancelled and there was no mass copying, he said. Shukla further said being the world’s largest board, it was a matter of pride that this was the first time in the last 100 years that all the results were complete.

Some results used to be incomplete in the past for a variety of reasons. He said the grievance cell will address the issues of students after the results were announced. At the regional office level, grievance cells have been established and will begin to operate in the following week, he added. The issues of the students who submit applications will be dealt with here within the allotted time. After Monday, the work of the scrutiny of applications will begin, Shukla said.

Answer sheets evaluation done ahead of schedule

UP Board also created another record in the evaluation of answer sheets. Chairman, UP Board, Mahendra Dev said this time the evaluation work started on March 18. For the work, 258 centres were set up in the state in which a total of 3.19 crore answer sheets were to be evaluated.

For this, 1,43,933 examiners were appointed. The date for completion of the evaluation of answer sheets was fixed at April 1 but the board completed the evaluation a day earlier. This was also a record, Dev said.