UP Board exams:Those creating problems to be booked under harsh laws

Published on Jan 31, 2023 11:44 PM IST

A strict vigil will be kept on the activities of people who may try to jeopardise the sanctity of the examination and preventive action will be taken against those who cause any disturbance during the examinations.

The students appearing in the examination must report at the exam centre 15 minutes before the start of the exam. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: The administration will slap Gangster Act and National Security Act on copying mafia who try to obstruct conduct of the U.P. Board exams or influence the system in any way.

The students appearing in the examination must report at the exam centre 15 minutes before the start of the exam. A strict vigil will be kept on the activities of people who may try to jeopardise the sanctity of the examination and preventive action will be taken against those who cause any disturbance during the examinations.

These decisions were taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of principal secretary, basic and secondary education, Deepak Kumar at a review meeting at the directorate of secondary education. The UP board exams will begin from February 4.

ADG STF Amitabh Yash said that going by the past experiences, there was a possibility that some people may try to create problems. “The district magistrates and the superintendents of police were told to coordinate with the STF to identify those found to be involved in cheating or influencing the examination by conniving with the cheating mafia. Preventive action should be taken against such people,” Kumar said.

Hence, all the district magistrates were told to check the functioning of the CCTV cameras installed in the examination centres. While opening the question paper, the presence of static magistrate, centre administrator and external centre administrator will be mandatory. In case of absence of any of the three, responsibility will be fixed and strict action will be taken.

