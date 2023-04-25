UP Board classes 10, 12 examination results today

LUCKNOW/PRAYAGRAJ UP Board high school and intermediate examination-2023 results will be declared on Tuesday (April 25) at 1.30 pm from Prayagraj headquarter, informed Dibyakant Shukla, secretary of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), in a tweet on Monday.

This year, 58,85,745 candidates, including 31,16,487 class 10 students and 27,69,258 class 12 students, had registered for the high school and intermediate exams. (Pic for representation)

Candidates can check their results on UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad website - upmsp.edu.in - and NIC website - upresults.nic.in, he informed.

This year, 58,85,745 candidates, including 31,16,487 class 10 students and 27,69,258 class 12 students, had registered for the high school and intermediate exams. However, out of them, 4,31,571, including 2,08,953 class 10 students and 2,22,618 class 12 students – didn’t appear for the exams. The UP Board exams had started on February 16 this year and concluded on March 4.

Evaluation of answer sheets was conducted on April 1. The work commenced at 258 evaluation centres across UP from March 18, 2023.

A total of 1,43,933 examiners were appointed to evaluate 3.19 crore answer sheets. This included around 1.86 crore answer sheets of high school, for which 89,698 examiners were appointed and another 1.33 crore answer sheets of intermediate exam, for which 54,235 examiners were appointed.

