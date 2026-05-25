UP Board to study why boys lag behind girls in Class 10, 12 exams

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad also known as UP Board will begin a series of brainstorming sessions to examine why girls have consistently outperformed boys in its high school and intermediate examinations over the past two decades and identify corrective measures.

The exercise will extend to nearly 30,000 UP Board-affiliated schools across Uttar Pradesh. (For Representation)

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Bhagwati Singh, UP Board secretary, has directed officials to compile detailed reports on attendance patterns of male students, their academic performance, and interaction levels with teachers in classrooms. The exercise aims to understand factors contributing to the widening performance gap.

Singh said the Board has observed a persistent trend of boys trailing girls in board results, indicating the role of social and family influences. He said girls are often more focused on studies due to fewer distractions and stricter parental supervision compared to boys.

Singh added that while both genders now have equal career opportunities, girls tend to view academic success as essential for securing their future, whereas boys may have relatively more flexibility.

The initiative will assess reasons behind the comparatively weaker performance of boys and outline measures to improve outcomes. The Board will also hold regional consultations with school principals, educationists, psychologists and academic experts to discuss contributing factors and possible interventions.

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{{^usCountry}} Discussions will cover attendance, learning environment, academic engagement, social influences and exam preparedness. The exercise will extend to nearly 30,000 UP Board-affiliated schools across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Discussions will cover attendance, learning environment, academic engagement, social influences and exam preparedness. The exercise will extend to nearly 30,000 UP Board-affiliated schools across the state. {{/usCountry}}

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Data from board results over the past several years underline the trend. In the 2026 examinations, girls recorded a pass percentage of 93.76% in Class 10 compared to 87.30% for boys, while in Class 12 the figures stood at 86.32% for girls and 75.04% for boys.

Similar patterns were seen in 2025, with girls securing a 93.87% pass rate against 86.66% for boys in high school, and in 2024, when girls achieved 93.40% compared to 86.05% among boys.