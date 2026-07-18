UP braces for heavy rain, Orange Alert issued

Monsoon activity in the state is set to intensify starting Saturday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD), warning of more rain, thunderstorms, lightning and isolated heavy showers over the next 24 hours. Widespread rainfall is expected, and an ‘Orange Alert’ has been issued for heavy rainfall from July 18 to 23, with very heavy rainfall likely between July 19 and 22.

In Varanasi, floodwaters creep up the steps of Ganga Ghats (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

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According to the IMD, Varanasi (BHU) received 54.2 mm of rain during the 24-hour period ending Friday evening, followed by Gorakhpur at 36.4 mm, Bahraich at 17.4 mm and Meerut at 15 mm.

Light rainfall was also reported from Prayagraj 0.6 mm, Fursatganj 0.1 mm, Najibabad 1 mm, Varanasi Airport 1.3 mm, Churk 4.4 mm and while traces of rain were recorded at Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri and Orai.

The upcoming spell of monsoon rain is expected to curb the rainfall deficit, which had risen to 29% due to a dry spell this past week. Overall, UP has received 169.7 mm of rain against a normal of 238.9 mm since June 1. East UP has received 154 mm against a normal of 265.2 mm (a 42% deficit), while West UP has received 192.2 mm against a normal of 202.1 mm (a 5% deficit).

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{{^usCountry}} Four districts in West UP fall into “large excess” rainfall category (60% or more above normal): Meerut (194%), Muzaffarnagar (191%), Etah (114%) and Sambhal (113%), {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four districts in West UP fall into “large excess” rainfall category (60% or more above normal): Meerut (194%), Muzaffarnagar (191%), Etah (114%) and Sambhal (113%), {{/usCountry}}

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Another four districts of West UP such as Agra, Auraiya, Firozabad and Hathras recorded “excess” rainfall (20% to 59% above normal).

As many as 14 districts reported average rainfall (ranging from 19% surplus to 19% deficit), including Barabanki, Gonda, Kanpur City, Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj, Badaun, Baghpat, Bareilly, Bijnor, Bulandshah, Etawah, Hamirpur, Lalitpur and Sahranpur.

The remaining districts continue to struggle with shortages: 36 recording “below normal” rainfall (20% to 59% deficit) and 17 reporting “large deficient” rainfall (60% to 99% deficit).