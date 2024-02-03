U.P. Budget session: Rise above party lines, focus on positive discussions, says CM to opposition

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath called upon opposition parties in the state to rise above party lines to make legislative assembly a place for positive discussions on public issues and the development of the state. Samajwadi Party MLAs and MLCs raise slogans during a joint sitting of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on the first day of the Budget session, in Lucknow. (PTI)

Addressing the media at Vidhan Bhawan before the start of the Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Friday, the CM said the annual budget for 2024-25 would fulfill the aspirations of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

“The Uttar Pradesh legislature is a center of hopes, aspirations and expectations of 25 crore people. Over the last 5-6 years, the Uttar Pradesh legislature has become an important pillar of democracy... I will appeal to my opposition friends that we need to transcend party boundaries and make the Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council a center of positive discussion for the development of the state. The session will be held as per the sentiments of the members. This will be an important session for us,” he said.

The CM also thanked and congratulated officials and others on the successful organisation of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

“The government has made its preparations as per an action plan decided in meetings with party leaders before the start of the session and of the Business Advisory Committee,” he added.

The members will discuss the Governor’s address and annual budget during the seession. During the discussion on the budget, members will get an opportunity to express their views on important issues, and demand grants. They will also get an opportunity to discuss issues related to their respective assembly constituencies.

The CM noted that the state government was ready to discuss all public issues on the floor of the House. “Factual and correct information will be placed before the House. I appeal to all members to carry forward the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature in a smooth and orderly manner...” he said.