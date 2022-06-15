UP Cabinet approves new transfer policy for government staff

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the new transfer policy for government employees for the year 2022-2023.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that approved the policy. It provides for the transfer of officers/employees, working on Group A and B posts, who have completed three years in a district or seven years in a division.

The policy also provides for transfer of a maximum 20% of the strength of a cadre of officers/employees working in Group A and B, and 10% of strength of employees working on Group C and D posts.

Government departments will be able to carry out transfer of officers/employees, as per provisions of the policy, up to June 30, 2022.

According to the policy, the transfers of Group B and C personnel should be carried out through merit-based online transfer system. It emphasizes that the government order dated May 13, 2022 about the change of area of work of Group C personnel should be strictly implemented, said an official press statement.