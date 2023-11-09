U.P. cabinet nod to policy making drone registration mandatory

Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Thursday gave nod to Uttar Pradesh Drone Prachalan Suraksha Niti-2023 to resolve issues being faced in operation of the drones in the state. Under the policy, rules have been worked out that require mandatory registration of drones. The drones will also have a unique identity and the police stations will be aware of the presence of drones in their respective areas. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Briefing media persons about the state cabinet’s decisions here, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the drones were being used in different fields, including photography, videography as well as agriculture and security. Yogi said the policy has been formulated keeping in view the possibilities of its misuse.

He said the state government has worked out policy at the state level under the provisions of the Civil Aviation Act of the Government of India. Under the rules, the activities of drones can also be monitored from the police station level to see how many drones are present there and for what kind of use.

Action will also be taken to determine red, green and yellow zones within the state. Red zones are no-fly zones where no activity can be conducted. In the yellow zone, the administration can decide what kind of activity should take place here and what should not. Similarly, remaining activities can be conducted in the green zone.

U.P. winter session from Nov 28

The state cabinet has decided to convene the winter session of the state legislature from November 28. Yogi said the winter session may be about a weeklong. He said the state government proposes to present its supplementary budget for 2023-24 during the winter session. He said the state government will also carry out legislative business there.

Nod to provide fund for nutritious supplements

The state cabinet approved a proposal to provide a sum of ₹262.13 crore for viability gap funding (VGF) to the rural development to provide nutritious supplements to nearly 1.96 crore beneficiaries. This will help the state in getting rid of malnutrition.

15-acre land for tourism development okayed

The state cabinet approved a proposal to provide 15 acre land for development of tourism near Sohgipurwa wild life division of Maharajganj.

State fairs

The fairs declared as the state fairs include Lakhi Mela, Sri Dauji Maharaj, Kasganj, Hathras, Makar Sankranti Mela, Ayodhya and Dev Dipawali fair Varanasi.

