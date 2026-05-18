Taking a cue from Jammu and Kashmir’s off-season planning, which played a crucial role in the team winning its maiden Ranji Trophy this year, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association has also planned for “special off-season training”. This puts all its best players in action to prepare for the domestic season starting in September.

UP coaches during the off-season camp in Kanpur on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

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Former India cricketer and a successful UP coach, Gyanendra Pandey, former pace-bowling mainstay Ashish Winston Zaidi, former India pacer Praveen Kumar and Waqar Ahmed are all involved in the high-performance off-season camp UPCA is currently holding at Kanpur’s Kamla Club ground.

“We have been going through a very frustrating phase for the last few seasons, so we decided to rope in people who have a proven track record,” UPCA secretary, Prem Manohar Gupta, said on Sunday.

“Almost 22 years back, we won the Ranji Trophy. Since then nothing big has happened. This camp will surely help our boys prepare well for the next season,” he said. “Similar camps for our women cricketers will also be conducted soon.”

“All our efforts are for the betterment of UP cricket in the new season. That’s why we put Praveen Kumar in action even though he is chief of the selection committee. His knowledge of the game is remarkable and will help our youngsters prepare well.”

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{{^usCountry}} Undoubtedly, Gyanendra Pandey’s stint with Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy should be remembered as a model of calm, credibility, and cricketing understanding. Pandey brought the authority of an India cricketer who had also served UP cricket as a player, coach, and selector, and that background showed in the way the side responded under him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Undoubtedly, Gyanendra Pandey’s stint with Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy should be remembered as a model of calm, credibility, and cricketing understanding. Pandey brought the authority of an India cricketer who had also served UP cricket as a player, coach, and selector, and that background showed in the way the side responded under him. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What set Pandey apart was not just his name, but the respect he commanded in the dressing room. He had lived the pressures of domestic cricket and understood the demands of the Ranji format, where patience, discipline, and smart use of resources matter more than hype. Even in moments when UP needed guidance through difficult passages, Pandey was seen as someone who could steady the side and extract the best from young players. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What set Pandey apart was not just his name, but the respect he commanded in the dressing room. He had lived the pressures of domestic cricket and understood the demands of the Ranji format, where patience, discipline, and smart use of resources matter more than hype. Even in moments when UP needed guidance through difficult passages, Pandey was seen as someone who could steady the side and extract the best from young players. {{/usCountry}}

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His coaching style was rooted in practical cricket sense. Reports from his time with UP describe him as a coach who focused on preparation, including high-performance camps, and who believed in building confidence through hard work rather than noise. That approach mattered in a state with enormous talent but too often uneven results, because Ranji success depends on structure as much as skill.

Pandey seemed to increase belief in the system. His name was associated with a successful UP era and with a player who had contributed in the crisis.

UP cricket has long carried the burden of expectation because of its size, talent pool, and history. In that context, a coach is judged not only by wins and losses, but by whether the team looks organised, fearless, and mentally prepared. The camp should help mould the team as a winning unit this season.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sharad Deep ...Read More Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997. Read Less

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