U.P. chief secy for drive to tell students about water conservation

Laying emphasis on the need for water conservation, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Saturday asked officials to launch a campaign to make students aware of the importance of state’s water resources and their proper management and conservation.

chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra. (HT file)

He was presiding over the fifth meeting of the State Ground Water Management and Regulatory Authority here. “The way the water resources are being overexploited, there is an urgent need to alert present and future generations about the perils and importance of water conservation,” he said.

Mishra also asked officials to take steps to notify and denotify areas on the basis of an assessment of the status groundwater table in various districts in the state apart from putting a limit to groundwater usage for commercial, industrial and other bulk consumers.

It was told in the meeting that on the basis of an improvement in the water table in rural areas as per the 2020 and 2022 groundwater data, 12 of the notified development blocks had been denotified while seven new blocks had been notified due to a drop in the water table there.

Similarly, 11 of the notified urban areas had been denotified and 2 news urban areas notified. Several proposals also received approval in the meeting.