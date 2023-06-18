Complete Ganga Expressway by Dec 2024: U.P. CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officers concerned to complete the construction of Ganga Expressway by December 2024. Besides, he also said the Bundelkhand Expressway will have two link expressways- Chitrakoot and Jhansi.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a high-level review meeting in Lucknow on June 18. (Sourced)

Yogi reviewed the progress of under-construction and new expressway projects as well as the development of industrial and defence corridors in a high-level meeting at his official residence in Lucknow on Sunday.

“The big defence equipment manufacturing companies of the country and the world are investing in Uttar Pradesh defence industrial corridor. Soon, it will become a hub of defence production. More than ₹21,000 crore has been invested in the defence corridor,” he said.

Big companies like BrahMos Aerospace, Aerolloy Technologies Limited in Lucknow node, Bharat Dynamics Limited in Jhansi node, Adani Defence System in Kanpur node, Emitech Electronics and Anchor Research Limited in Aligarh node are setting up their units. The officers should take immediate decisions over the new investment proposals, the CM said.

Two new link expressways connecting Chitrakoot and Jhansi with Bundelkhand region will accelerate the progress of Bundelkhand region. The development of the industrial clusters along Purvanchal and Bundelkhand expressway should be given momentum. Industrial cluster will be developed along Ganga expressway, Yogi added.

“Under the guidance of the PM, unprecedented work has been done in the field of road infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh. Till 2017, there were only two expressways in this state. Today there are six expressways. The network of national highways has been doubled and border connectivity of UP with neighbouring states has improved,” he said.

“Today Uttar Pradesh is known as expressways state. The construction of the Gorakhpur link expressway is in progress. In view of public aspirations, the state government has decided to connect Bundelkhand expressway with Jhansi and Chitrakoot. Budget has been provided for Chitrakoot and Jhansi link expressways. Both the new expressways will accelerate the progress of Bundelkhand,” the CM said.

According to the preliminary study, the Chitrakoot link expressway will be of around 20 km while the Jhansi link expressway will be around 125-135 km. For the construction of both the new expressways, the process of acquisition of the land should be started as soon as possible after preparation of detailed project report, he added.

“The land required for Ganga Expressway connecting Meerut with Prayagraj has been acquired. The construction of the expressway should be completed by December 2024 so that devotees from various parts of the country may use Ganga Expressway to reach Prayagraj during Mahakumbh-2025,” Yogi added.

Saplings should be planted on both sides of all expressways on the occasion of Van Mahotsav. The availability of plants will be made by the forest department, he said.

