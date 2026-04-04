Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed administrative officials to reach out to farmers affected by continuous unseasonal rainfall and ensure prompt resolution of their problems. UP CM directs officials to assist farmers amid unseasonal rain; Met issues thundershower alert

According to an official statement, Adityanath sought reports from district magistrates regarding the adverse impact of fresh spells of rain witnessed across several districts of the state.

He stressed that all efforts must be made to minimise the impact of the weather on farmers and ensure timely compensation in cases of human or livestock loss and injuries within 24 hours, warning that negligence would not be tolerated.

Officials have been asked to remain alert and carry out an immediate assessment of crop damage caused by the rains. The revenue and agriculture departments, along with insurance companies, have been directed to conduct joint surveys and submit reports to facilitate early compensation for affected farmers.

The chief minister also said the state government stands firmly with people in all adverse situations and noted that continuous rainfall has been impacting standing and harvested crops. He instructed district officials to stay in the field, assess ground realities, and ensure that relief reaches farmers without delay.

Farmers have also been advised to report crop losses to the administration.

Those who have insured their crops can register complaints within 72 hours on the toll-free number 14447. Crops harvested and kept in fields remain covered under insurance for up to 14 days, the statement said.

Several districts in the state recorded rainfall on Saturday, the weather department said.

Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, slightly below normal, and a minimum of 22.2 degrees Celsius, which was above normal. The city received 16 mm of rainfall.

The weather office has forecast a spell of rain or thundershowers in Lucknow and adjoining areas on Saturday night, followed by a partly cloudy sky on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The state forecast indicates that rain or thundershowers are very likely at isolated places across Uttar Pradesh, with a warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in the eastern parts of the state.

Rain was also recorded in Kanpur and Jhansi .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.