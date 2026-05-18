UP CM for vigilance in relief, rescue work amid severe heatwave

In view of the intensifying heatwave and extreme temperatures across Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the administration to remain fully alert and vigilant.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath appealed to people to avoid venturing out unnecessarily during extreme heat conditions. (HT file)

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Following the orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the CM instructed all district magistrates, health and electricity departments besides relief agencies to stay in alert mode, a government spokesperson said.

Yogi directed officials to maintain special surveillance in sensitive districts. He also instructed that adequate arrangements be ensured in government hospitals for the treatment of patients affected by heatstroke.

Hospitals have been asked to maintain the availability of medicines, beds and doctors, while ambulance services must also remain fully operational. Officials were further directed to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply at public places and uninterrupted power supply.

The chief minister appealed to the people of the state to avoid venturing out unnecessarily during extreme heat conditions. He advised children, the elderly, and sick individuals to take extra precautions. The administration has urged people to drink sufficient water, wear light cotton clothes, and cover their heads while stepping out in the sun.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the meteorological department, several districts of the state may experience severe heatwave conditions on May 19, 20, and 21. Temperatures are expected to rise by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius. In view of this, the government has directed all districts to complete relief and preparedness measures well in time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the meteorological department, several districts of the state may experience severe heatwave conditions on May 19, 20, and 21. Temperatures are expected to rise by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius. In view of this, the government has directed all districts to complete relief and preparedness measures well in time. {{/usCountry}}

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