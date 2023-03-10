UP CM reviews preparations for Chaitra Navratri fair

VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday flagged off the battery-operated vehicle service for specially-abled devotees/visitors to Mirzapur’s Vindhyachal Dham and reviewed preparations for the Chaitra Navratri fair here. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the flag-off of the battery-operated vehicle service for devotees to the Vindhyavasini temple, in Mirzapur on Friday. (ANI Photo)

He said devotees from various districts of UP and from other states will participate in the upcoming fair. “Respecting sentiments of all, arrangements should be made in such a way that devotees do not face any inconvenience,” the CM said during the review meeting.

Adityanath asked officials to ensure cleanliness on the temple premises and pure drinking water facility in the fair area. He also said that a suitable place be earmarked for parking arrangements for outstation visitors/devotees.

“Doctors should be deployment for timely medical facilities to visitors/devotees,” he added.

Instructing the police administration to be alert, the CM said all officials and police personnel engaged in fair duty be given behavioural training, so that they are sensitive towards the sentiments of visitors/devotees.

He emphasised that all roads leading to Mirzapur be connected with four lanes and all power cables in the fair area be made underground.

The CM said there was a need to speed up the work of the corridor and also said that care should be taken that construction work does not cause any inconvenience to visitors/devotees.