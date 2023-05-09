U.P. civic polls: Yogi targets SP again, says it denied existence of Lord Rama

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday addressed several meetings in support of BJP candidates contesting urban local body polls in the second phase, voting for which will take place on Thursday (May 11).

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file photo)

During these meetings in Chitrakoot, Banda and Kanpur districts, he underscored his government’s achievements and how it had ensured rule of law and development in the state. Tuesday was the last day of electioneering for the second phase of civic polls.

A day after taking veiled potshots at the Samajwadi Party (SP), the chief minister again targeted the main opposition party in Chitrakoot, a holy place associated with Lord Rama.

“Some political parties have forgotten their forefathers. It was Ram Manohar Lohia who had started the Ramayana fairs but the Samajwadi Party, which does politics in the name of Dr Lohia, denied the existence of Lord Rama. In fact, the SP allowed firing on the devotees of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and now its leaders are making unsavoury comments on Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas as well,” he said.

“My double engine government is working to restore Chitrakoot’s lost glory as a major centre of Sanatan Dharma and connecting it with development. Chitrakoot has been freed from dacoits, crime and criminals and is being re-established as a holy place of Sanatan Hinduism,” the CM said. “They (SP leaders) can’t befriend a saint but would readily garland a dacoit and allow them to exploit common people and traders,” he added.

In Kanpur, the CM said, “During SP rule, this place was infamous for kattas (country-made firearms) and curfews. Today the airport in Kanpur is ready and will be inaugurated this month itself. The Greenfield Express Highway between Lucknow-Kanpur is giving the city a new identity. The enhanced connectivity of Kanpur has also increased its productivity.”

“Work on the second phase of Metro project, a gift by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is currently under way at Kanpur and will be inaugurated soon. Once infamous for kattas, now a new node of the Defence Corridor is coming up here,” Yogi said.

“About 14 crore litres of sewage were discharged into the Ganga through the Sisamau drain due to the neglect by previous governments. Even when Namami Gange project was launched under the guidance of PM Modi, the then SP government did nothing for two years. In March 2017, the double-engine BJP government came to power, and today not even a single drop from the Sisamau drain falls into the Ganga,” he added.

“The election is not about personal animosities or making personal remarks, but about developing our cities into safe and smart ones,” the CM said. Addressing a rally at Banda, he said, “The Bundelkhand region has overcome the problem of barren and rugged terrain and is set to become a heaven on the earth. In the next four months, the work of providing pure tap water to every house in Bundelkhand is going to be a reality. Banda that was once known for garbage heaps is now set to become a heaven on earth.”

