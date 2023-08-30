Raksha Bandhan gift: Yogi Adityanath announces hike in Kanya Sumangala amount

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced an increase in the amount given to beneficiaries under the ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana’ from the existing ₹15,000 to ₹25,000. His announcement coincided with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath celebrates Raksha Bandhan with beneficiaries of the Kanya Sumangala Yojana in Lucknow on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At present, ₹15,000 is given to beneficiaries in six phases under the scheme that is aimed at celebrating the birth of girl child.

“The double-engine government is going to increase the amount of the Kanya Sumangala scheme from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 from financial year 2024-2025,” Adityanath said.

He made the announcement while interacting with the beneficiaries of the Kanya Sumangala Yojana at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday.

“This (increased monetary benefit) will make it easier for the daughters to be educated to fulfil their dreams and become self-reliant,” he said, adding 16.24 lakh daughters in the state are benefiting from this scheme at the moment.

“Starting next year, as soon as a daughter is born, an amount of ₹5,000 will be transferred to her parents’ account. When she turns one year old, ₹2,000 will be transferred; when she enters the first grade, ₹3,000; on entering the sixth grade, ₹3,000; on entering the ninth grade, ₹5,000; and if she pursues graduate, diploma, or certificate course, then ₹7,000 will be transferred to her account,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some beneficiaries of the scheme tied ‘rakhi’ to the chief minister and applied the traditional ‘tilak’ on his forehead.

In return, he presented gifts and assured them of continued protection.

During the programme, the chief minister transferred ₹5.82 crore to the accounts of 29,523 beneficiaries. He also distributed cheques to 10 beneficiary girls and their parents, an official release said.

‘SCHEME A BOON FOR GIRLS’

Ratna Mishra, one of the beneficiaries, said the scheme has helped boost her self-confidence and thanked Adityanath.

Akshara Kushwaha, a class 10 student, said the scheme was a boon for girls from economically disadvantaged families.

Shivanshi Vishwakarma, intermediate student at Kasturba Kanya Inter College who introduced herself before Adityanath in Sanskrit and even sang a song in Sanskrit, said she intended to use the monetary help provided under the scheme to study and realise her dream of becoming a teacher.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}