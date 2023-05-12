Yogi, cabinet ministers watch ‘The Kerala Story’ at Lok Bhawan

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath watched ‘The Kerala Story’, along with his cabinet ministers, at a special screening of the movie at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Friday.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath with his cabinet colleagues during the special screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ in Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, Friday. (PTI Photo)

“Watched the film at a special screening with honourable members of my cabinet. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people associated with this film,” said Adityanath in a tweet. On May 9, the CM had declared the film tax-free in the state.

Girl students from 35 UP districts, including educational institutions of Lucknow, had been invited for the special screening of ‘The Kerala Story’.Senior administrative and police officers and BJP Mahila Morcha leaders were also present at the screening.

Most of the ministers, who watched ‘The Kerala Story’, said the film was important to educate people as it shows the truth about conversions. “This film should be screened across the country,” said deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The special screening of the film came two days after the team of ‘The Kerala Story’ met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his 5 Kalidas Marg residence in Lucknow on Wednesday. Producer Vipul Amritlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen and actor Adah Sharma were among those who met the CM.

At this meeting, the chief minister was praised for the decision to bring a special law in UP to curb forced religious conversions and to make ‘The Kerala Story’ tax free.

According to UP Police data, action was taken against at least 1,471 people in 433 cases registered under sections of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act since 2020. Around 1,229 named accused were arrested while 242 others, whose names surfaced in further investigation, were also arrested.

