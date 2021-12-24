UP CM Yogi to lay stone of houses for poor in Prayagraj on Dec 26

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will on December 26 (Sunday) lay the foundation stone of 75 houses being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on a piece of land that was freed from the illegal possession of Mafioso-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmed in Prayagraj, said senior BJP leaders aware of it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his third visit to the Sangam city in a span of 10 days, CM Yogi Adityanath will also address a public meeting at Lukerganj after laying the foundation stone, the BJP leaders added. Confirming the CM’s proposed visit plan, UP cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said, “Yogi Raj” had brought an end to mafia and “Goondaraj” that prevailed during the previous Samajwadi Party regime paving the way for “Ramrajya” in Uttar Pradesh.

“This would be the first government construction on a land that has been freed from the mafia and bears significance as the Yogi government wants to convey the message to masses that days of ‘Mafiaraj’ in the state are over and that now a popular CM is ruling the state and various pieces of land freed from Mafiosi and criminals would be used for the welfare of the poor, starting from this piece of land which falls in my assembly constituency,” said Singh who is the MLA from Allahabad west assembly of Prayagraj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before being elected an MP from Phulpur in 2004, Atiq Ahmed had been an MLA from this assembly seat for five times in a row. Later, his winning streak was broken by Raju Pal who contested on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket but after his murder in 2005 and the resulting by-poll, Atiq’s younger brother Mohd Ashraf had won the seat. In the last state elections in 2017, Siddharth Nath Singh had won the seat by a huge margin defeating Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Richa Singh.

The cabinet minister further said the CM had recently announced construction of houses for the poor on the land that had been freed from the mafia. Following this, 75 houses would be built in Lukerganj on the land that was freed from Atiq and his henchmen. Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) had got this land freed last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Singh, who is also the state government’s spokesman, inspected the foundation stone laying site. He said the CM will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate many other development works, address a public meeting and can also review the preparations for Magh Mela.

In October 2021, PDA had prepared a blueprint for construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) on the land that was freed from Atiq Ahmad. A tender has also been issued for construction of this housing complex.

There is a plan to build houses for the poor on 1731 square metres of land free from Atiq. A total of 75 flats will be built in multi-storey buildings with each flat built in an area of 34.09 square metres. A community hall and a park will also be built in the residential complex. This will be the second project of PDA under the PMAY in Prayagraj. The first one is built at Kalindipuram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}