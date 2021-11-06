UP CM Yogi to visit Kairana on Nov 8

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stones of a PAC battalion camp and other projects during his visit to Kairana in Shamli district on Monday (November 8). He will also address a public meeting on the occasion.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Suresh Rana along with Shamli district magistrate Jasjeet Kaur, superintendent of police Sukirti Madhav Mishra and some BJP leaders visited the venue of the public meeting on Friday to review preparations for the event.

Rana convened a meeting with the DM, the SP, Kairana MP Pradeep Choudhary, MLA Tejendra Nirwal, MLC Virendra Singh and party leader Mriganka Singh and discussed the plan for the CM’s proposed visit. He also entrusted party leader Anil Chauhan with the task of ensuring good turnout in the CM’s public meeting.

The state government had purchased land for construction of PAC battalion camp in Uncha Gaon of Shamli district. Meanwhile, ADG, PAC, Agra zone, Ajay Anand also visited Uncha Gaon on Friday and reviewed preparations for CM’s visit.

