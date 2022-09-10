Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
U.P. CM Yogi visits kin of late BJP MLA Arvind Giri in Gola

Published on Sep 10, 2022 11:21 PM IST

Giri, 65, a five-term MLA from Gola Gokrannath assembly constituency, had died of a heart attack on September 6

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath meeting the kin of deceased BJP MLA Arvind Giri in Gola town on Saturday. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the bereaved family members of the late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arvind Giri in Gola town of Lakhimpur Kheri district on Saturday.

Giri, 65, a five-term MLA from Gola Gokrannath assembly constituency, had died after suffering a heart attack in his car near Sidhauli (in Sitapur district) while he was on his way to Lucknow on September 6.

After landing at a helipad at Rajendra Giri sports ground in Gola town at around 11:40am, the CM went to the burial place where Giri’s last rituals were performed on September 7. There the CM placed a wreath. Later, he met Giri’s family members. BJP legislator from Palia Harvinder Kumar Sahani aka Romi Sahni was prominent among those present on the occasion.

The CM also visited Lord Shiva’s temple in Gola famous as Chhoti Kashi and offered prayers there before flying back to the state capital.

