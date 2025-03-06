UP completes first phase of e-lottery for liquor shop allotment

A total of 16,052 country liquor shops, 9,362 composite shops, 1,459 cannabis shops, and 435 model shops were allotted across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday in the first phase of the e-lottery for the 2025-26 licensing period through a digital e-lottery system, ensuring transparency and efficiency. Country liquor shops received a bulk quota of 75.80 crore litres, meeting supply demands across the state. Provisional allottees can now collect their allotment orders from the concerned district excise officer’s office on March 7 (Sourced)

In Lucknow, 543 country liquor shops, 400 composite shops, 56 model shops, and 42 cannabis shops were allotted through an e-lottery held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Gomti Nagar. The process was supervised by a district-level committee that included DCP (Crime) Kamlesh Kumar Dixit, deputy excise commissioner Neeraj Verma, and district excise officer Karunendra Singh.

The state government is set to receive ₹4,278.8 crore in license fees from the first phase. With 146 country liquor shops, 21 composite shops, 142 cannabis shops, and 5 model shops yet to be allotted across the state, a second phase of e-lottery will be conducted soon. In Lucknow, 29 country liquor shops and one cannabis shop remain unallotted and will be included in the next phase.

The process was overseen by principal secretary (IT & Electronics) Anurag Yadav (IAS) in the presence of hundreds of applicants. Officials said that the lottery was conducted smoothly, ensuring a fair and transparent licensing process.

Provisional allottees can now collect their allotment orders from the concerned district excise officer’s office on March 7 and must deposit the prescribed dues by March 12, 2025.