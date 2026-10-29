UP Congress faces mobilisation challenge for Nov 1 Delhi rally

With the Congress gearing up for the November 1 INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi to demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Uttar Pradesh unit faces the challenge of mobilising at least 50,000 workers as part of the bloc’s claimed 10-lakh gathering. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra at a workers’ mobilisation meeting in Moradabad. (Sourced)

Given the state’s geographical proximity to Delhi, much of the mobilisation responsibility is expected to fall on the UP Congress, particularly its western and Braj regions. Districts bordering the national capital are likely to play a crucial role in meeting the target.

“West and Braj zones, among the six zones, will take major responsibility because of their proximity to Delhi. We have also appointed observers for all 75 districts, who are coordinating to ensure representation from every district,” Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra said.

Western UP districts, including Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Moradabad, Meerut, Baghpat and Bulandshahr, are expected to contribute significantly to the mobilisation. Saharanpur, represented in Parliament by Congress MP Imran Masood, is among the key districts being counted on by the state leadership. Bareilly and Shahjahanpur are also expected to contribute to the turnout.

In the Braj region, Agra, Aligarh, Hathras, Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri and Etawah are among the districts expected to mobilise party workers.

The state unit has completed strategy meetings for the Awadh, Bundelkhand and Purvanchal zones, while a meeting for the western zone was held on Tuesday (October 27).

“Uttar Pradesh has to ensure the biggest presence among the states. We have also held online meetings as part of the preparations, with at least 400 representatives joining to share their mobilisation plans,” said Mishra, who was appointed as the state Congress chief on October 2.

Although the UP unit also participated in the October 12 rally in Delhi, the November 1 event will be its first major mobilisation assignment outside the state under Mishra’s leadership, with a specific turnout target.

The mobilisation drive has also received attention from the party’s central leadership. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recently held high-level review meetings with UP Congress leaders, including Rajendra Pal Gautam, Imran Masood and former state Congress president Ajay Rai, to coordinate preparations, with a particular focus on districts closer to Delhi.

The responsibility is not limited to senior leaders and district-level office-bearers. Aspirants seeking Congress tickets for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections have also been asked to mobilise workers, arrange transportation and demonstrate their organisational strength in the constituencies they hope to contest.

For the UP Congress, the rally is more than a show of Opposition unity. It is also an opportunity to demonstrate its organisational reach and ability to mobilise workers across the state ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.