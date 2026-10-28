Permission granted to Congress for protest at Ramlila Maidan: Delhi Police
The Delhi Police on Tuesday reiterated that permission had been granted for the Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, denying allegations that the organisers had been stopped from preparing for the event
The Delhi Police on Tuesday reiterated that permission had been granted for the Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, denying allegations that the organisers had been stopped from preparing for the event.
Around 3,000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed in and around the venue, which will be divided into eight regions and 14 zones under the security plan, senior police officers said. Each region will be headed by an officer of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) or additional DCP rank, while an assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-rank officer will oversee each zone.
They will be assisted by at least 25 inspectors and personnel ranging from sub-inspectors to constables, officials aware of the arrangements said.
Police said security and traffic arrangements were being put in place and preparations, including the installation of the stage, were proceeding without interruption.
“We have not withdrawn the permission for the Congress rally. The Ramlila Maidan has been booked for the organisers from October 25 to November 3. There is no change in the permission that we granted on October 17,” a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.
The clarification came after Congress leader KC Venugopal alleged in a social media post on Tuesday that Delhi Police had stopped party leaders from preparing the venue despite the organisers having the requisite permissions.
Police have also installed nearly 150 CCTV cameras in and around the venue for round-the-clock surveillance. Security personnel will be equipped with body-worn cameras, and a temporary control room will be set up to monitor live footage, an officer said.
Personnel from armed paramilitary forces will also be deployed alongside Delhi Police, the officer added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKarn Pratap Singh
Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.Read More
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