The Delhi Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly running an illegal parking racket near the Red Fort using fake Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) parking slips and collecting fees from motorists, officers said on Friday. Mohammad Naushad allegedly continued collecting parking fees near the Red Fort even after the MCD cancelled his parking licence in August 2026. (Representative photo)

Police said that Mohammad Naushad, a resident of Shastri Park, was arrested with ₹1,300 in cash and a booklet containing 82 fake parking slips bearing the words “MCD Authorised Scooter/Bike Parking”. He had allegedly issued 18 of the 100 slips in the booklet to motorists before he was caught.

Naushad had a licence from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to operate the parking facility on the road opposite the Red Fort Police Post for three years, effective December 17, 2024. However, the MCD cancelled the licence in August 2026 due to non-payment of the requisite dues.

“The area where he earlier ran the parking business was declared a free-parking zone. The traffic police installed boards showing the stretch as a free parking zone. Yet Naushad still continued running the parking business and illegally collected parking charges from motorists,” a senior police officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Niharika Bhatt said that on Thursday, the Red Fort Police Post received specific information that a person was issuing parking slips bearing the name of the MCD and allegedly collecting parking fees near Metro Gate Number 2, Upper Subhash Marg, near the Red Fort, without authorisation.

Acting on the tip-off, Bhatt said a team led by the police post in-charge, Sub-Inspector (SI) Satish, was formed under the supervision of Kotwali police station’s station house officer (SHO) Suman Kumar.

“At about 10.40am on Thursday, the team reached the scene and saw a man calling out to motorists to park their vehicles. On seeing the police personnel, he attempted to flee but was apprehended. When asked to show his authority to operate the parking facility, he could not produce a valid licence, allotment letter or permission,” the DCP said.

Police have registered a case of cheating by personation under Sections 318 (cheating) and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kotwali police station, the DCP added.