UP consumer body for power tariff reduction

UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad on Friday demanded the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) to reduce current power tariff by 7% every year for the next five years or lower the same by 35% in one financial year to adjust an amount of ₹22,045 crore that the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) overcharged from consumers in over more than a decade.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma reiterated the demand after UPPCL on Friday submitted its reply in the UPERC to his petition demanding reduction in power tariff. The UPPCL in its reply said it had moved the Appellate Tribunal against the commission’s proposal for lowering the tariff. It also argued that the petitioner had not given details of the amount that the UPPCL is supposed to pay back to consumers.

“Immediately after the UPPCL submitted its reply, we met UPPCL chairman RK Singh with details of the due amount and urged him to start proceedings to lower the tariff now,” Verma said. He said mere filing a case with the tribunal could not give any relief to the UPPCL unless the tribunal issued a stay order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}