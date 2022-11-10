Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP court awards priest life imprisonment for raping college student

Updated on Nov 10, 2022 05:35 PM IST

According to government counsel Rajiv Sharma, the second-year college student was kidnapped in 2016 when she had gone to offer prayers at the local temple.

Additional District Sessions Court judge Chotelal Yadav also imposed a fine of 25,000 on the accused, identified as Premchand Goswami.
PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

The police registered a case against Goswami, the temple priest, and the student was traced after four months, Sharma said. The victim told the police that the priest had raped her several times during this period. He also kept changing his hideout, the government counsel said.

Following an investigation, the police filed a chargesheet and the court convicted Goswami after hearing arguments from both sides.

