U.P. delegations led by Yogi Adityanath to begin road shows abroad in November for Global Investors Summit-2023

Uttar Pradesh government delegations led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath and others propose to begin their tours abroad the next month to hold road shows to attract investment at the Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023) scheduled on February 10- 12, 2023 in Lucknow.

Besides chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and other ministers are likely to lead delegations on nine routes to 21 cities in 19 different countries.

The state government proposes to partner with 19 countries for GIS-2023. It has already partnered with five countries, including Singapore, France, the UK and Mauritius.

Mexico and Thailand are likely to be added to the list soon as discussions on the issue of partnering with them are in the final stages, said an official statement. Efforts are also being made to associate with the USA, Germany, Canada, UAE, Netherlands, Israel, Russia, Belgium, Brazil, Australia and South Africa as partner countries.

Yogi Adityanath has set a target of attracting investment of ₹10 lakh crore at the GIS-2023. About 10,000 delegates are likely to attend the summit. Senior officers of the state government have interacted with India’s ambassadors/high commissioners to 118 countries about the GIS-2023. The state government is focusing on publicising the GIS-2023 through the websites of the Indian embassies, high commissions and consulates abroad.

The state government is sharing with the Indian missions abroad the information about the companies that are willing to invest in the state. It has asked the Indian missions abroad to appoint nodal officers for GIS-2023. These nodal officers will be expected to keep in touch with officials in the state capital. The state government is also holding discussions with the Indian missions about the companies that may be invited to the GIS-2023. The state government was working out new policies for different sectors and discussing the investment centric polices with the Indian missions abroad. The state government is also focusing on influential NRIs and efforts are being made to bring all those who are from Uttar Pradesh on a common platform.

