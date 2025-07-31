UP DGP inaugurates devoted 24x7 Cyber Crime Helpline Centre

The Uttar Pradesh Police has set up a new Cybercrime Helpline Centre in Lucknow to strengthen its response against rising financial frauds. The centre, now operational 24x7 with a dedicated helpline number 1930, was inaugurated by DGP Rajeev Krishna on Wednesday at the DCP South office building in Kalli Paschim, Vrindavan Colony. 50 callers, 94 trained staff to handle financial fraud complaints (Sourced)

Earlier functioning with 20 personnel at the UP112 headquarters, the revamped centre now has 50 responders and 94 trained police personnel, including constables and inspectors, to receive and process cyber fraud complaints.

Details of complaints received will be updated on the I4C (Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre) and shared with the Cyber Crime Headquarters, concerned commissionerates, and police stations.

DGP Krishna said a Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) will be established to enable swift coordination between police, banks, and telecom service providers.

The state will also appoint trained personnel titled ‘Cyber Commandos’ at zonal levels to support investigations into complex digital crimes. A proposal is underway to amend the IT Act, allowing sub-inspectors to investigate cyber cases instead of only Inspectors. The government is also considering a mechanism to return frozen funds to victims without requiring an FIR, the DGP said.

The DGP added that a three-tier Cyber Investigation and Digital Assistance Lab will be set up at the headquarters, range/commissionerate, and district levels to speed up the investigation and disposal of cybercrime cases. Police officials are being trained at the National Cybercrime Training Centre (NCTC) and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). So far, over 11,683 police personnel have been certified in cybercrime investigation.

To enhance public understanding of online threats, the first Wednesday of every month will be observed as Cyber Awareness Day. The police will hold outreach programs involving local communities, NGOs, and digital volunteers, the DGP said.