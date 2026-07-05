UP DGP mandates 60-day deadline for sexual offence investigations

Seeking to improve the quality and speed of investigations into sexual offences against women and children, Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna has directed all police commissioners and district police chiefs to ensure that investigations are completed and charge sheets are filed within the mandatory 60-day period. Representational image (Sourced)

In a circular issued to field units, the DGP ordered strict compliance with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO), which monitors investigations in cases registered under specified provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The order states that filing charge sheets within 60 days directly affects the state’s compliance rate and national ranking on the ITSSO portal.

Rajeev Krishna, DGP, expressed concern that sensitive sexual offence cases are often assigned to newly inducted sub-inspectors instead of experienced investigating officers, affecting both the quality and timely completion of investigations. He directed supervisory officers to ensure that only experienced inspectors or sub-inspectors handle such cases and that investigations are closely monitored.

The circular also identifies frequent transfers of investigating officers as a major cause of delays. Supervisory officers have been instructed not to change investigating officers without compelling reasons. If a transfer is unavoidable, it must be approved by the district police chief with written reasons recorded.

To prevent procedural delays, the DGP directed district police chiefs to grant prompt permission for investigating officers to travel outside their districts or states whenever required to arrest accused persons or carry out investigations.

The order also calls for timely submission of forensic evidence to laboratories and regular follow-up to obtain examination reports. Investigating officers have been asked to personally pursue pending forensic examinations and report delays to the competent authorities whenever necessary.

The DGP also pointed to lapses in updating investigation status on the CCTNS platform, noting that incorrect or inapplicable sexual offence sections are often not removed in family or personal dispute cases, resulting in unnecessary pendency on the ITSSO portal. He directed investigators to promptly update and synchronise all changes on CCTNS after filing charge sheets or final reports so that the ITSSO portal reflects the correct status.

The circular has been issued to all police commissioners, senior superintendents of police, superintendents of police, zonal ADGs, range IGs/DIGs and other senior officers with directions to ensure strict compliance and time-bound disposal of pending sexual offence investigations.