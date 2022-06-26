U.P.: ERA begins re-evaluation of asst teachers, principals’ recruitment results

Re-evaluation of optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets of recruitment exams conducted in October last year for filling 1,504 vacant posts of assistant teachers and 390 posts of principals in government-aided junior high schools in the state will now be undertaken on a priority. The results of the recruitment exam were announced in November last year.

Principal secretary, basic education, Deepak Kumar has ordered secretary of Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), U.P. Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi to get the re-evaluation done and declare the revised results immediately.

ERA officials confirm that the re-evaluation has been ordered and the revised results would be declared soon. The order follows move by some dissatisfied candidates who had filed petitions in the Allahabad high court claiming award of lower marks than what they had actually scored.

On the orders of the high court, the government had constituted a committee on April 12 and got the objections investigated. In manual reconciliation of 571 complaints, 132 complaints were found to be correct. While sending its report, the office of ERA had sought advice from the state government in this regard.

Principal secretary, basic education, Deepak Kumar in his missive, a copy of which is with HT, has informed ERA that after due consideration of the issue by the government, it has been decided that ERA would constitute an internal committee and undertake re-evaluation of the entire results immediately and then declare revised results.

“The re-evaluation of the OMR sheets is being undertaken. Revised results would be declared soon,” said a senior ERA official. ERA had conducted the recruitment exam on October 17, 2021 for the recruitment of 1,504 vacant posts of assistant teachers and 390 posts of principals in government-aided junior high schools.

ERA had declared the result on November 15. A total of 45,257 (16.69%) out of 2,71,066 candidates who had appeared in the examination for the post of assistant teacher and 1,722 (11.53%) candidates out of the total 14,928 candidates who had appeared for the post of principals were declared successful. In the result, candidates who had secured 65 percent marks in the unreserved category and 60 percent in the reserved categories were declared successful.

