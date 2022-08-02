‘UP exceeds Q2 target of job creation in Q1 itself’

LUCKNOW In terms of employment generation, the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 has achieved 108% of the target set under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for the second quarter of financial year 2022-23, in the first quarter itself. The UP government also achieved 95 % of the target of setting up small-scale units under the programme, said a UP government official on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By the completion of the second quarter of 2022-2023, the government exceeded the target of providing employment to 15,000 youths by 8% in the first quarter itself and provided jobs to 16,257 people, stated Navneet Sehgal, principal secretary (micro and MSME, khadi, village industries, export promotion).

Similarly, under the PMEGP scheme, 1,850 units were to be set up in the state by the second quarter while the government established 1,636 units, achieving 95% of the target, revealed in-charge of PMEGP scheme, Hari Ram Singh in a statement.

Singh said small and micro industries were being set up rapidly in rural areas under PMEGP, adding that a total of 2,194 applications were approved, of which 1,636 units had already been established while work on the rest was in progress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, out of about ₹7 crore received for setting up industries, about ₹6 crore had already been spent so far. In the last five years, 15,090 units were set up in rural areas of the state at a cost of ₹1,982 crore. At the same time, additional employment was given to 1,60,166 unemployed people.

The PMEGP scheme was launched by the central government to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed youth of the country. Through this scheme, loans from ₹10 lakh to up to ₹25 lakh were being made available to the unemployed youth of the country to start industrial ventures. A subsidy of up to 35% is also given to the beneficiary under the scheme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}