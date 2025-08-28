UP exporters among worst-hit by US tariffs, govt should unveil relief package: Akhilesh

: As the 50% tariffs imposed by the United States on India came into play from Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asked the Bharatiya Janata Party government to announce a special package for exporters as they were bearing the brunt of “failed foreign policies of the BJP government at the Centre.” Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo)

In a statement, he asked why should exporters packing and transport industries and workers-artists-craftsmen and their families should suffer?

He also wrote an open letter addressing exporters of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening.

“Exporters are standing on the verge of destruction. The payment cycle of exports has deteriorated. The suppliers and vendors of the exporters are troubled separately. In such a time, the government should come forward and provide special relief to all the products coming under ODOP and also provide security cover to other products, so that they can save themselves from foreign restrictions,” he wrote.

The Kannauj MP further wrote that if the government does not do this, the business of lakhs of exporters will come to a standstill and crores of people will become unemployed.

He said that the government has many such measures, through which it can help to save the exporters of the state from “the ill effects of this terrifying tariff emergency.”

The former CM claimed products worth billions of rupees were stuck in ships at sea.

He further wrote 500 industries in UP alone are at risk of closure and lakhs of workers are at risk of unemployment because of the tariffs.