UP: Fervour marks Integral University’s annual fest “Fiesta 2022”

Enthusiasm was all around as the Integral University campus came alive with the inauguration of its three-day annual festival Fiesta 2022 on Thursday. It is after two years that the university’s annual fest is being held in an offline mode and the excitement of participants in the annual cultural, literary and sports extravaganza was palpable.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest NC Prajapati, director general, medical education, government of Uttar Pradesh, praised the vast green campus and the array of students that Integral University had gathered under its banner and built a name for itself in academic excellence.

Guest of honour Dr Alok Kumar, secretary/ registrar UP state medical faculty, appreciated the excellent work that the university did during the pandemic and said it truly deserved a celebration. Azra Waseem, founder, Techno Academic School, Lucknow, stole the show by asking students to learn that the spirit of sportsmanship was not just in winning but in participation too.

Also present on the occasion were chancellor prof S Waseem Akhtar; pro-chancellor Syed Nadeem Akhtar; vice chancellor prof Javed Musarrat; registrar prof Mohd Haris Siddiqui besides faculty and staff of the university. Inviting the students to Fiesta 2022, chancellor prof S Waseem Akhtar extorted students to participate in events locally as well as in other universities and colleges.

“University’s annual festival Fiesta 2022 is a way of reflecting and celebrating the spirit of youth in providing a platform to the students to nurture and harness their innate talents,” he said. The inaugural function was enriched by a scintillating performance by Shashwat of Kailash Kher’s Sufi song “Bismillah”, a tribute to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar with a medley of her songs and a stunning show of strength by the international student of the Integral University. These students belong to many countries of Africa, including Nigeria, Sudan and Ghana.