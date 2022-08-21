U.P.: Former DGP-led panel to probe Bankey Bihari temple incident
Two member-committee headed by Sulkhan Singh to probe lapses, suggest changes; will submit report within 15 days
The state government on Sunday set up a two-member committee under former Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh to probe lapses and reasons for the incident at Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan in which two people had died due to heavy crowd pressure on Janmashtami a couple of days ago.
Seven others had fainted and were admitted to Vrindavan hospital. The committee will submit its report within 15 days. It will also suggest corrections and measures to be taken to control crowd pressure to avert such incidents in future. The incident took place during ‘Mangla Aarti’ at the temple on the intervening night of August 19-20. “Mangla Aarti” is usually organised in early hours of the day but it is a tradition to hold it after midnight on Janmashtami.
A home department official said the former DGP will be assisted by Aligarh divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal as member. He said the order regarding the setting up of the committee was issued by additional chief secretary, home, U.P., Awanish Awasthi on Saturday night and its copy was sent to the chief minister’s office, DGP office and other concerned persons. The official said Awasthi mentioned in the order that the committee will submit its findings to the government within 15 days.
Sulkhan Singh, a 1980 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who has superannuated, was the first DGP posted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in April 2017 soon after formation of the BJP government in the state in March that year.
He continued on the post before retiring in December 2017 after getting three- month service extension in September 2017. He was considered a very upright and honest officer during his entire service period.
The order stated that the committee will probe the incident and the reasons for it by visiting the incident site. The committee will also suggest the changes and corrections required in its crowd management system to strengthen it further.
Earlier, reports had suggested that more devotees than could be accommodated were allowed inside the temple which led to several being getting suffocated and two of them died. There was a huge crowd on Janmashtami and besides those on the premises, many others thronged the lanes leading to the temple,” SSP, Mathura, Abhishek Yadav had said.
-
Despite odds, officers should set an example: Former bureaucrat
Former secretary in the Central government, Anil Swarup was speaking during a panel discussion on two books authored by him — “Ethical Dilemmas of a Civil Servant” and “No More a Civil Servant” organised at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow. At the start of service, officers are full of zeal but later they lose enthusiasm, the former bureaucrat said. Officers should remember that whatever the circumstances, they should take the initiative to set an example before other officers, he said.
-
3 policemen arrested for aiding murder accused spend time with woman
Accused Bachcha Khan (55) was brought to Dharwad from Ballari for the trial, a police officer said. After producing him in court, the cops who accompanied the accused heeded to his request to permit him to spend some time with his companion. The PTI report stated that Bachcha's woman companion travelled to Dharwad from Bengaluru.
-
Ludhiana woman, 6 others booked for abetting husband’s suicide
PAU police on Sunday booked a woman and six members of her family after her 38-year-old husband ended his life by consuming poison. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim's mother, who is a resident of Gurdev Nagar. She stated that the suspects had borrowed ₹3.5 lakh from her son, who had taken the money from someone else.
-
Car insurer directed to reimburse Ludhiana resident’s theft claim of ₹7.30L
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed United India Insurance Co Limited to reimburse a ₹7.3 lakh claim for the theft of a car and pay ₹7,000 as compensation to a Ludhiana-based complainant. The car was stolen by an unidentified person on October 10, 2018, from outside his house, following which a case was registered with the police. The car was financed and hypothecated with Punjab & Sind Bank for a sum of ₹7,00,000.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
