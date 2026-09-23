‘UP free of fear, goondaism’: Yogi targets SP over women’s safety

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the previous Samajwadi Party government over women’s safety, saying that before 2017, families were worried about their daughters’ education and security.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath meets a child during the inauguration of a state women’s shelter, in Gorakhpur. ((@myogiadityanath/X via PTI Photo))

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“Before 2017, a saying had become common in Uttar Pradesh – ‘Dekh Sapai, bitiya ghabraai’ (seeing a Samajwadi Party worker, the daughter gets scared),” he said addressing a function after inaugurating a government women’s shelter in Chargawan here.

Adityanath alleged that the state had witnessed “goondaism (hooliganism), land grabbing and anarchy” during the previous government’s rule.

“Today, UP is free from curfew, riots, fear, goondaism and land grabbing. When society and government work in one direction, the results are visible,” he said.

The ₹8.05-crore women’s shelter has a capacity to accommodate 100 women affected by domestic violence, abandonment and other difficult circumstances, officials said.

Adityanath said women forced to leave their homes or facing domestic violence would no longer have to wander for shelter.

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{{^usCountry}} “This shelter will become a lifeline for a woman facing domestic violence or a daughter, sister or elderly woman separated from her family,” he added. The CM directed the women and child development department to ensure proper management of the facility and that women residing there faced no difficulties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This shelter will become a lifeline for a woman facing domestic violence or a daughter, sister or elderly woman separated from her family,” he added. The CM directed the women and child development department to ensure proper management of the facility and that women residing there faced no difficulties. {{/usCountry}}

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Adityanath said more than 9.5 lakh youths had been provided government jobs under the Mission Employment programme. He added that 96 lakh MSME units in the state had generated employment for more than three crore people, while UP now had more than 24,000 startups.

“You keep counting, we will keep distributing jobs. You will get tired of counting, but we will not get tired of giving jobs to the youth of Uttar Pradesh,” said the CM.

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Adityanath said the government was working to provide women with dignity, security and opportunities for self-reliance. He highlighted schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, under which financial assistance is provided from a girl’s birth through graduation, and the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana.

Referring to east UP’s long-standing encephalitis problem, Adityanath said the disease had claimed lives of hundreds of children every year before 2017, while deaths due to encephalitis had now been brought down to zero.

The CM also highlighted improvements in Gorakhpur’s road, rail and air connectivity. During the programme, he distributed laptops to 10 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva (COVID) Yojana.

Before the inauguration, the CM inspected the under-construction Government Observation Home for Juveniles in Chargawan. The facility is being built at a cost of ₹14.87 crore and will have a capacity to accommodate 100 juveniles. A separate block for the Juvenile Justice Board is also planned at the site, with construction expected to be completed by February 2027.

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‘Social media creating new phenomenon of half-truth’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said social media had blurred the line between truth and falsehood by creating a new phenomenon of “half-truth”, making it increasingly difficult for people to distinguish fact from fiction.

Addressing devotees at the inauguration of the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran Katha Gyan Yagya at Gorakhnath Temple, he said in everyday life, people often struggle to determine what is true and what is false. The Yajna was organised as part of the 57th death anniversary observance of Mahant Digvijaynath and the 12th death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath.

The religious discourse will be held daily from 3 pm to 6 pm and will conclude on September 29.

Adityanath said despite rapid advances in science and technology, humanity across the world continued to face uncertainty and suffering, while people continued to look towards India’s spiritual traditions for guidance and lasting peace.

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“India’s tradition of sacred narratives provides guidance to individuals to navigate difficult circumstances. Listening to and reciting these stories also provides an opportunity to understand a heritage that has continued for thousands of years,” he said.

Adityanath said harmony between a person’s thoughts, words and actions was essential for success.

When there was a mismatch between the three, it created confusion about what one should or should not do, he said, adding that “The Shrimad Bhagwat Katha helps dispel this confusion.”

Adityanath said the tradition of reciting and listening to the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran dates back around 5,000 years. He said the scripture inspires devotees towards knowledge, devotion and selfless action, besides helping them understand the purpose and deeper realities of life. HTC