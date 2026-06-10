Rani Laxmi Bai Scooty scheme: UP to gift petrol-driven two-wheelers to nearly 60,000 meritorious girl students

LUCKNOW The UP higher education department has finalised the eligibility criteria for the Rani Laxmi Bai Scooty scheme, clearing the path to distribute free petrol-driven two-wheelers to an estimated 60,000 meritorious female students who secured 80% and above marks at the undergraduate level in their first year in any state university or affiliated degree college. Justifying the decision to distribute petrol-driven two-wheelers, the minister said battery-driven scooters are far more expensive and hence the popular opinion was to go for petrol. (Pic for representation)

Confirming this, higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay said the government will soon float tenders through the GeM portal to invite bids from two-wheeler manufacturing companies.

Justifying the decision to distribute petrol driven two-wheelers, the minister said battery-driven scooters are far more expensive and hence the popular opinion was to go for petrol. “We are compiling the list of beneficiaries and expect that 60,000 girl students will benefit from this Yogi government initiative to promote girls’ education in higher education institutions,” he added.

UP finance minister Suresh Khanna had announced the scheme in the state budget for 2025-26, but it failed to gain momentum thereafter. A year later, in February 2026, ₹400 crore was allocated in the state budget for 2026-27 for implementation of the scheme.

On International Women’s Day on March 8, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the scheme would be rolled out soon.