UP gets 3rd Vande Bharat train today with flag-off by PM Modi

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Uttar Pradesh’s third Vande Bharat train from Ayodhya on Saturday afternoon. The Ayodhya Junction-Anand Vihar Vande Bharat Express that would be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 30) is expected to run six days a week via Lucknow’s Charbagh station. (Pic for representation)

The Vande Bharat Express is a medium-distance semi- high speed indigenous developed train operated by the Indian Railways. Currently two Vande Bharat trains are operational: one between Gorakhpur and Lucknow and another between Varanasi and New Delhi.

“The final schedule will be released on Saturday after the inaugural run. The train is expected to depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at around 6am and reach Ayodhya junction by 2pm. It would have stoppages at Kanpur Central and Charbagh before heading to Ayodhya. It would then depart from Ayodhya Junction at around 3pm and reach Anand Vihar by late night,” said a railway official unwilling to be quoted.

On its inaugural run, the train would halt at Charbagh, Kanpur Central and in Aligarh.

PM to flag off 8 trains

6 Vande Bharat Express trains including Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi, Amritsar to New Delhi, Coimbatore to Bengaluru, Mangaluru to Madgaon, Jalna to Mumbai and Ayodhya to Anand Vihar Terminal.

Two Amrit trains including Ayodhya to Darbhanga and Malda Town to Bengaluru.

Modi to dedicate projects

PM Modi will dedicate projects worth ₹16,000 crore in Ayodhya to the country. The main is the inauguration of Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station (after the development process of Phase-1). The modern Ayodhya Dham Railway Station was developed at a cost of ₹241 crore.