UP Global Investors Summit: Yogi Adityanath says groups of ministers, senior officers to implement MoUs

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said his government would set up groups of ministers (GoMs) and deploy senior officers of additional chief secretary and principal secretary-rank to implement the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) that have been signed for investment in Uttar Pradesh.

“Groups of ministers, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and state’s teams would work to implement the MoUs on the ground,” Yogi Adityanath said at the valedictory session of the UP Global Investors Summit-2023 that President Droupadi Murmu attended here on Sunday.

Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh got the benefit of the respect that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earned for India in the past nine years and declared that the UPGIS-2023 attracted investment of ₹33.50 lakh crore.

He also said investment in the state earlier meant investment in the National Capital Region of the state. This was for the first time that investment proposals have been received for all the 75 districts and backward regions of the state, the chief minister said.

He also said investment proposals of ₹9.54 lakh crore had been received for eastern U.P. while the Bundelkhand region had attracted proposals for investment of ₹4.27 lakh crore. He also said the investment proposals, when implemented, would lead to creation of more than 93 lakh (9.3 million) job opportunities.

Uttar Pradesh had tremendous potential and the three-day summit would help in making the state a trillion-dollar economy and the largest in the country, he said.

The state that was earlier placed in the Bimaru category has worked out a system for tracking and implementing the investment proposals, he said.

[Bimaru is an acronym derived from the first letters of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to indicate towards poor economic conditions there].

A better law and order situation and the state government’s policies worked out for 25 sectors had attracted investors, the chief minister said.

Before the valedictory session, Yogi Adityanath chaired a United Kingdom Partner Country/Defence session held with British minister of state for defence procurement Alex Chalk.

Yogi Adityanath said the UK, as a partner country, has contributed to the summit, not only in the field of defence and aerospace, but also in the field of food processing and that the investors from the country will get full cooperation from the state government in carrying their projects forward.

A day before, Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh was not the same state that it used to be six years ago and that it boasted of the best infrastructure in the country now.

“It is New India’s ‘New Uttar Pradesh’, which is ready to play the role of growth engine of the country by imbibing the mantra of ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’ of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Yogi said while meeting a delegation of investors from Singapore on the sidelines of the summit.

The flagship UP Global Investors Summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (February 10). The event brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks, and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

