Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly’s monsoon session from Monday, the state’s Legislative Council Business Advisory Committee on Sunday reached a broad consensus on ensuring smooth proceedings, with the government also agreeing to reschedule the discussion on the supplementary budget following a request from the Opposition.

Members across party lines discussed the agenda and business for the forthcoming session and agreed to ensure orderly and meaningful proceedings while facilitating constructive discussions on issues of public importance. (For representation)

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The meeting, chaired by legislative council (Vidhan Parishad) chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, was attended by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is also the Leader of the House in the council, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Leader of the Opposition Lal Bihari Yadav and members from various political parties.

A key outcome of the meeting was the government’s acceptance of the Opposition’s request to defer the discussion on the supplementary budget, originally scheduled for August 4, to August 5 and 6. The move is expected to provide members of all parties more time for a detailed debate on the government’s additional expenditure proposals.

Members across party lines discussed the agenda and business for the forthcoming session and agreed to ensure orderly and meaningful proceedings while facilitating constructive discussions on issues of public importance.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the meeting, Maurya urged all political parties to cooperate in maintaining the dignity of the House, saying the legislature was the highest democratic forum and every minute of its proceedings should be devoted to public interest. He said repeated walkouts and unnecessary disruptions waste taxpayers’ money and affect legislative business, while reiterating that the government remains open to constructive suggestions from the Opposition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the meeting, Maurya urged all political parties to cooperate in maintaining the dignity of the House, saying the legislature was the highest democratic forum and every minute of its proceedings should be devoted to public interest. He said repeated walkouts and unnecessary disruptions waste taxpayers’ money and affect legislative business, while reiterating that the government remains open to constructive suggestions from the Opposition. {{/usCountry}}

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During the meeting, Lal Bihari Yadav appreciated Maurya’s cooperative approach towards the functioning of the House and stressed the need for dialogue and coordination among political parties to strengthen democratic traditions.