U.P. government schools: IIML to equip principals with new age skillset

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, inaugurated a Capacity Building Program for principals of U.P. government secondary schools, on Monday. There are 32 participants in the first batch which will run for six days.

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow campus (HT File Photo)

The programme was inaugurated by Prof Archana Shukla, director, IIM Lucknow, and Anjana Goyal, director, SCERT (State Council of Education Research and Training, Uttar Pradesh) in the presence of various officials from SCERT.

The six-day programme will deal with different batches with sessions on new education policy, leadership, inter-personal skills and many functional skills and aimed at equipping heads of school with the skillset for efficiently discharging their work and aligning themselves to the larger vision.

The training programme is part of an MoU signed between the secondary education department, UP and IIM Lucknow in December last year and aims to train 2,000 school principals, starting with 150 in the next three months.

Goyal, in her address, expressed happiness over the programme and thanked the IIM Lucknow team and particularly the director, prof Archana Shukla.

Prof Shukla, who is also the programme director, in her address outlined the commitment of the IIM Lucknow towards the education sector. She also spoke about her long association with the education sector in Uttar Pradesh and mentioned it is one of the most critical sectors for the future of the state and country.