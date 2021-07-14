UP govt allows SIs to head 50% police stations

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News
lucknow news

Earlier, inspectors were posted as SHOs in two-thirds of police stations and SIs were allowed in the remaining one-third
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that sub-inspectors (SIs) can now be made station house officers (SHOs) in half of all police stations in the state, relaxing an earlier order that stated that they could head only 33% of the state’s police stations. The order stated the sub-inspectors could be posed to head up to 50% of police stations in the district if eligible and efficient inspectors are not available.

In a letter to the director general of police (DGP), additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that earlier inspectors were posted as SHOs in two-thirds of police stations and SIs were allowed in the remaining one-third. Now, the policy has been relaxed to enhance the morale of hardworking and efficient police personnel, the letter stated.

The fresh order will pave the way for posting more SIs as head of police stations.

With inputs from PTI

