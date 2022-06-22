U.P. govt gears up for 24X7 water supply to cities

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has directed officials to ensure 24x7 drinking water supply in at least 75 wards within a year, under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Addressing a meeting after the urban development department made a presentation on the 24-hour water supply plan for cities on Wednesday, he said that the government was committed to ensuring 24x7 potable water supply through the Drink From Tap (DFT) scheme. He asked officials to implement the project in at least 75 wards (10 in Agra, 7 in Ayodhya, and 58 in AMRUT cities) within the next one year.

Laying emphasis on the need for the early execution of the 24X7 DFT scheme, the CS asked officials to make people aware of the advantages and salient features of the new project.

It was pointed out in the presentation that the scheme will obviate the need for people to store water in overhead tanks.

“Completion and operationalisation of the scheme reduces per capita water consumption, arrests over-exploitation of water resources, will decrease cost on public health, while the infrastructure establishment will enhance consumers’ overall water satisfaction,” it was said during the presentation.