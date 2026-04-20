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UP govt has made arrangements to tackle heatwave: Adityanath

UP govt has made arrangements to tackle heatwave: Adityanath

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 01:18 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state government has made comprehensive arrangements to protect people from the scorching heat and urged them to take necessary precautions.

UP govt has made arrangements to tackle heatwave: Adityanath

In an open letter titled 'Yogi ki Paati' post on X, he said coordinated and time-bound action has been ensured at all administrative levels to tackle the heatwave.

Adityanath appealed to people to take care of children and the elderly, wear light cotton clothes, and avoid fire hazards. He also urged them to keep water outside their homes for animals and birds.

Highlighting preparedness, he said arrangements are being made to meet a peak electricity demand of around 34,500 MegaWatt, with all thermal power plants operating at full capacity, while replacement of old meters with smart meters has been temporarily halted.

The chief minister said steps are being taken to mitigate the impact of heat, including sprinkling water on roads, setting up shaded areas, organising health check-up camps at industrial and construction sites, and ensuring treatment facilities for heatstroke patients in hospitals.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt has made arrangements to tackle heatwave: Adityanath
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt has made arrangements to tackle heatwave: Adityanath
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