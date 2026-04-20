Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state government has made comprehensive arrangements to protect people from the scorching heat and urged them to take necessary precautions.

UP govt has made arrangements to tackle heatwave: Adityanath

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In an open letter titled 'Yogi ki Paati' post on X, he said coordinated and time-bound action has been ensured at all administrative levels to tackle the heatwave.

Adityanath appealed to people to take care of children and the elderly, wear light cotton clothes, and avoid fire hazards. He also urged them to keep water outside their homes for animals and birds.

Highlighting preparedness, he said arrangements are being made to meet a peak electricity demand of around 34,500 MegaWatt, with all thermal power plants operating at full capacity, while replacement of old meters with smart meters has been temporarily halted.

The chief minister said steps are being taken to mitigate the impact of heat, including sprinkling water on roads, setting up shaded areas, organising health check-up camps at industrial and construction sites, and ensuring treatment facilities for heatstroke patients in hospitals.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that free drinking water will be provided at tehsils, farms, hospitals, and anganwadi centres, while measures are also being taken to protect livestock and wildlife, including implementation of heat action plans in zoos and sanctuaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that free drinking water will be provided at tehsils, farms, hospitals, and anganwadi centres, while measures are also being taken to protect livestock and wildlife, including implementation of heat action plans in zoos and sanctuaries. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Adityanath also referred to the recent celebrations of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti, saying the festivals symbolise enduring cultural values of truth, justice, and service, adding that even the harsh summer should be seen as an opportunity to strengthen compassion and collective responsibility in society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath also referred to the recent celebrations of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti, saying the festivals symbolise enduring cultural values of truth, justice, and service, adding that even the harsh summer should be seen as an opportunity to strengthen compassion and collective responsibility in society. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast heatwave conditions at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh over the next four to five days, with temperatures crossing 40 degrees in most parts of the state. Dry westerly winds are contributing to the rise in temperatures, and the weather is expected to remain mainly dry during the coming week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast heatwave conditions at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh over the next four to five days, with temperatures crossing 40 degrees in most parts of the state. Dry westerly winds are contributing to the rise in temperatures, and the weather is expected to remain mainly dry during the coming week. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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