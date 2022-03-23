Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

UP govt lifts ban on visitors to jail after dip in Covid cases

Prisoners can meet visitors only once a week and the visitor must be fully vaccinated and should have an RTPCR report issued before 72 hours
The decision to allow prison inmates across the state meet visitors was taken by UP government following a sharp dip in Covid-19 cases. ((Getty Images/iStockphoto))
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 09:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Giving relief to prison inmates across the state, following a dip in Covid-19 cases, the UP government would now allow them to meet the visitors once again. As per the recent orders, jail inmates will now be able to meet their relatives while following certain protocols. The orders issued by the state government have been received by jail authorities at Naini Central Jail, Kaushambi and Pratapgarh jails, on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by the state government following a sharp dip in Covid-19 cases. The restrictions were imposed as the Covid cases increased in the state. All other restrictions were lifted before the state assembly elections except for this. Due to the ban on visitors, jail inmates were unable to meet their kin on Holi.

Senior superintendent at Naini Jail PN Pandey said the government has now lifted the ban on visiting kin lodged at jails with certain conditions.

As per the order, prisoners can meet a visitor only once a week. The visitor should have an RTPCR report issued before 72 hours and must be fully vaccinated. Thermal scanning of the visitors and sanitisation would be carried out before they are allowed to meet their kin at the jail. Moreover, the use of a face mask and social distancing is a must during the meeting.

The prisoner would be sanitised after the meeting before he is allowed to go to his barrack, Pandey added.

Superintendent at Kaushambi jail Rakesh Singh said all arrangements have been made after receiving the orders.

All guidelines will be strictly followed while allowing the visitors to meet their kin at the jail, he said.

