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UP govt moves to cancel licences of 203 contractors over labour law violations

Additional labour commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi said the role of several contractors came under scrutiny following recent incidents of vandalism and unrest involving workers engaged by them. Penalty notices totalling ₹1.16 crore have been issued to contractors who violated labour laws and denied workers their due benefits. They have been directed to disburse the amount to the affected workers.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 05:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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In a tough stance, the Uttar Pradesh government has moved to cancel the licences of 203 contractors linked to 24 factories in Gautam Buddha Nagar for labour law violations, while also initiating steps to recover workers’ dues and blacklist the agencies concerned, a spokesperson said.

Additional labour commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi said the role of several contractors came under scrutiny following recent incidents of vandalism and unrest involving workers engaged by them. (File)

Additional labour commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi said the role of several contractors came under scrutiny following recent incidents of vandalism and unrest involving workers engaged by them. Penalty notices totalling 1.16 crore have been issued to contractors who violated labour laws and denied workers their due benefits. They have been directed to disburse the amount to the affected workers.

He said that more contractors are also being identified, and strict action will be taken against them as well. “The government’s intent is clear: no form of negligence or disregard for workers’ rights will be tolerated,” he added.

The additional labour commissioner said that following unrest over wage-related issues, a high-level committee was constituted. Acting on its recommendations, a 21% wage hike has been approved for workers across 74 scheduled employments in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad. The revised wages will come into effect from April 1, 2026, with payments to be disbursed between May 7 and 10. The hike will apply to both contractual and permanent workers.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt moves to cancel licences of 203 contractors over labour law violations
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt moves to cancel licences of 203 contractors over labour law violations
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