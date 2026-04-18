UP govt moves to cancel licences of 203 contractors over labour law violations

In a tough stance, the Uttar Pradesh government has moved to cancel the licences of 203 contractors linked to 24 factories in Gautam Buddha Nagar for labour law violations, while also initiating steps to recover workers’ dues and blacklist the agencies concerned, a spokesperson said. Additional labour commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi said the role of several contractors came under scrutiny following recent incidents of vandalism and unrest involving workers engaged by them. (File)

Additional labour commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi said the role of several contractors came under scrutiny following recent incidents of vandalism and unrest involving workers engaged by them. Penalty notices totalling ₹1.16 crore have been issued to contractors who violated labour laws and denied workers their due benefits. They have been directed to disburse the amount to the affected workers.

He said that more contractors are also being identified, and strict action will be taken against them as well. “The government’s intent is clear: no form of negligence or disregard for workers’ rights will be tolerated,” he added.

The additional labour commissioner said that following unrest over wage-related issues, a high-level committee was constituted. Acting on its recommendations, a 21% wage hike has been approved for workers across 74 scheduled employments in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad. The revised wages will come into effect from April 1, 2026, with payments to be disbursed between May 7 and 10. The hike will apply to both contractual and permanent workers.

Officials have clarified that no deductions other than EPF and ESI contributions will be permitted. Any violation will invite strict legal action. Workers will also be entitled to overtime at double the standard rate, along with statutory benefits such as bonus and gratuity. In cases of delayed or underpayment of wages, accountability will extend to both contractors and principal employers.

Industry begins compliance

Industrial units across the district have begun complying with the state government’s directives, including revised minimum wage rates. Industry bodies are actively promoting compliance by circulating messages, audio clips and videos through WhatsApp groups, urging units to adhere to the guidelines. Officials said the initiative is helping maintain industrial harmony in the region.