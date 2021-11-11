UP govt official arrested after video of him sexually abusing female worker goes viral

In an incident of sexual harassment at workplace, an under-secretary-level officer was arrested in Uttar Pradesh after a purported video showing him forcing himself on a female contractual worker surfaced on social media. The incident reportedly took place at Lucknow's Bapu Bhavan that houses several government offices in the state capital.

According to news agency PTI, the woman who accused the official of harassing her made the video herself out of frustration as the police were not taking an action against the accused.

The accused, Ichharam Yadav, has been harassing and molesting her since 2018, said reports. He even threatened to sack her if she reported the matter.

As per the woman' complaint submitted at Hussainganj police station, the accused was not arrested even after filing a complaint and showing multiple videos supporting her claim. Only the First Information Report was lodged at her complaint.

The incident has triggered a strong criticism of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government by the Congress. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has once again raked up the issue concerning the security of women in the state.

“Be it secretariat, road or any other place: women are not safe in UP. This is the reality of the government's claims of women safety," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

“A sister from UP had to make the video of the incident with her viral due to inaction on the complaint of sexual abuse. How much patience and fighting power does she have?" Priyanka added in the tweet in Hindi.

A case has been registered by the Hussainganj police under relevant sections and necessary legal action is being taken after arresting the accused, a senior government official told PTI.